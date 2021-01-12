CBD Co. Says Accuser Must Turn Over Evidence In IP Case

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- A company accusing Medterra CBD of misappropriating a formula for a cannabinoid-infused lotion has yet to produce the emails where the alleged trade secrets were divulged, Medterra told a Florida federal judge Monday. Medterra urged the court to compel Florida-based Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC to produce documents to bolster its claims or drop the suit, which is the second Healthcare Resources has filed against Medterra alleging misappropriation of a secret CBD formula. "Both in this case and the prior case, Medterra has sought to discover those emails — among other evidence — to substantiate [Healthcare Resources'] claims," Medterra wrote in...

