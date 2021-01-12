UK Now Within Scope Of EU Tax Blacklist, Official Confirms

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- Now that it has left the European Union, the United Kingdom could be added to the EU's so-called tax blacklist if it is judged by the bloc to have poor tax governance, a European official confirmed. In addition to no longer being a part of the EU, the U.K. is unlikely to be granted full access to the European single market, Almoro Rubin de Cervin said Monday. Rubin de Cervin, who heads the European Commission's financial services department, was speaking to the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. The EU's listing criteria broadly track international standards for transparency and require countries to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS