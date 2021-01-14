New Fla. Summary Judgment Rule Will Deter Forum Shopping

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- On Dec. 31, 2020, the Florida Supreme Court altered the litigation landscape in Florida when it amended the summary judgment standard to align with that of the federal courts and of the supermajority of other states.[1] The court amended Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1.510 to adopt the summary judgment standard articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1986's Celotex Corp. v. Catrett decision[2] and its progeny. The amended rule goes into effect on May 1. The adoption of the federal summary judgment standard will indeed bring Florida's currently unworkable standard in line with federal courts and with the purpose and...

