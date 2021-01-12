PTAB Judge Skeptical Allergan's Juvederm Patents Are Valid

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Allergan had a tough time Tuesday persuading the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that six patents covering the company's injectable skin filler Juvederm are not obvious because they solved long-standing degradation problems with existing fillers, with one judge calling the argument "speculative." The board considered Prollenium US Inc.'s seven challenges to the patents during a marathon four-hour remote hearing Tuesday afternoon. Prollenium is hoping to get the patents invalidated to escape allegations from Allergan in Delaware federal court that its competing product, Revanesse Versa, infringes all six patents. Juvederm, which is used to smooth wrinkles around the nose and mouth,...

