Va. Gov. Urges Legislature To Legalize, Tax Cannabis Sales

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- Virginia's governor called on the state Legislature to legalize and tax adult-use cannabis to help support state programs and communities historically affected by drug enforcement and criminalization, during his State of the Commonwealth address. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, speaking to legislators Wednesday, emphasized the benefits of directing tax revenue from cannabis sales toward programs such as pre-kindergarten education and ending a drug enforcement system that has been enforced disproportionately for years against people of color. "Marijuana has become a cash crop that rivals tobacco — even here in Virginia. But as an illegal crop, it makes no money for Virginia," Northam...

