Dems May Seek Temporary SALT Repeal, House Counsel Says

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- Democratic lawmakers may pursue a temporary repeal of the $10,000 state and local tax deduction cap during the new congressional session, the lead tax counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee said Wednesday. Andrew Grossman, Democratic chief tax counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee, said the cap on state and local tax deductions remained a priority for congressional members representing constituents in high-tax states. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) It's possible that Democrats will again look to temporarily repeal the SALT deduction cap, Andrew Grossman, Ways and Means Democratic chief tax counsel, said during an online conference hosted by the D.C. Bar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS