SEC's Acting Enforcement Chief To Leave By End Of January

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- Marc P. Berger, the acting director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement, will follow his former boss Stephanie Avakian out the door at the end of January, the federal regulator said Tuesday. Berger has been heading SEC enforcement efforts since the end of December, when Avakian left the enforcement chief job after four years in the role. Berger had been Avakian's deputy since August and had earlier headed up the SEC's key New York office since 2017. In a Tuesday statement, acting SEC Chairman Elad L. Roisman said that Berger "maintained an impressive focus on aggressively pursuing bad actors...

