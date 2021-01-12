6th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Bank Manager's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit backed the dismissal Tuesday of an age bias lawsuit that accused an Ohio bank of using insubordination as an excuse to fire an older branch manager, pointing out that employers have broad discretion when it comes to firing workers. A three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment for Cincinnati-based Watch Hill Bank in a September 2018 discrimination suit brought by Melanie Pelcha, finding that allegedly ageist comments from the bank president and Pelcha's other claims of unfair treatment weren't enough to sustain her suit. "At bottom, an employer may fire an employee for a good reason, a bad reason,...

