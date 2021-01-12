UnitedLex Rips LeClairRyan Trustee's $128M Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- Legal services giant UnitedLex asked a Virginia bankruptcy judge to toss the bulk of a $128 million conspiracy and breach of duty lawsuit brought by the trustee for now-bankrupt law firm LeClairRyan, asserting Monday that the suit offers a "misguided narrative" that clashes with "overwhelming evidence to the contrary." UnitedLex slammed the lawsuit brought against it by a representative of bankrupt LeClairRyan PLLC in October, saying Monday that "the story pushed by the trustee in the complaint asks that one uncritically accept the premise that prolonging the life of a struggling business is wrong and inherently harmful to creditors." UnitedLex, represented...

