Lathrop Builds DC Presence With Ad Law Ace

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- Lathrop GPM LLP has built out its Washington, D.C., presence by scooping up a regulatory attorney from Amin Talati Wasserman LLP who specializes in guiding clients on advertising issues in the food and over-the-counter drug worlds. Katie Bond has made the move to Lathrop GPM as a partner, the firm said in an announcement Tuesday. Bond told Law360 on Thursday that the firm is "a dynamic place," adding that she was attracted to its Generation X and female leadership, and its diversity. "All of those things are things that really, I found incredibly attractive," Bond said of why she joined the firm....

