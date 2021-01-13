Groups Claim BLM Dropping Ball On Oil & Gas Lease Reviews

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Conservationists told a Montana federal court the Bureau of Land Management hasn't gotten the message that oil and gas leases granted without proper environmental review don't hold up since it continues to stand by sales that must be struck for reasons the court already explained. WildEarth Guardians and the Environmental Information Center filed a new suit Tuesday accusing the bureau of not learning its lesson when the court invalidated hundreds of Montana oil and gas leases in May for unanswered questions about the environmental toll of the leases. The groups told the court the agency held four lease sales in Montana...

