'Varsity Blues' Atty Turns To Private Practice & An A-Rod Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 12:54 PM EST) -- The lead prosecutor in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, who prosecuted actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, has left the Boston U.S. attorney's office for a boutique litigation firm and is now suing another high-profile defendant: Alex Rodriguez. After more than a decade as a prosecutor, Eric Rosen said he was looking to shift into the private sector and build up a practice of his own. He said a boutique law firm would provide the best opportunity for him to grow as an attorney, and found his new legal home in Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP. "For me, it's an absolutely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS