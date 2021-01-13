ITC Drops Probe Into Canada-EU Deal's Impact On Lobster

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday called off its investigation into the effects of a trade deal between Canada and the European Union on the lobster industry after the U.S. trade representative said the probe was no longer necessary. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer called for the inquiry in July, following the signing of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. He canceled that request on Dec. 23, drawing the investigation to a close. The ITC announced the conclusion of its review in a Federal Register notice Wednesday. "In his letter withdrawing the request, the USTR stated that the European...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS