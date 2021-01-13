4 Things To Expect From A Biden Department Of Energy

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 12:45 PM EST) -- A multibillion-dollar dive into zero-carbon technology research and development and a renewed focus on bolstering energy efficiency are guideposts on the policy path the U.S. Department of Energy is expected to take when President-elect Joe Biden takes office later this month. With the incoming Biden administration making climate change and clean energy a priority, DOE veterans predict the agency will wield all its regulatory and financial tools to carry out the administration's plans. That includes strengthening existing product energy efficiency standards and crafting new ones, making decarbonization the centerpiece of its R&D funding strategy and taking a more active role in...

