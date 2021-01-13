PBS Atty Loses Job For Anti-Trump Rhetoric On Video

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- It's not just in-house lawyers seen at violent protests for President Donald Trump who can lose their jobs. So can a pro-Biden in-house counsel who spoke of violence against the Trump White House. Last week, a Texas in-house lawyer was fired for his apparent involvement in the Capitol chaos. Now, The Associated Press has reported that Michael Beller, an in-house counsel for the Public Broadcasting Service resigned on Tuesday after he was caught on a hidden camera describing Trump as "close to Hitler" and saying he would use Molotov cocktails at the White House. Other news media on Wednesday were reporting...

