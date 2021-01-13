Ex-NYC Bar Diversity Chief Joins Sidley To Push Inclusion

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired the former New York City Bar Association's diversity and inclusion chief to diversify its workforce across its East Coast offices, the firm announced Tuesday. The Chicago-headquartered firm said in a statement that Deborah Martin Owens, who ended her tenure with the bar association last month, has become the new diversity director for its offices in Boston, New York and Washington. She will be working from the New York office, the firm said. "Deborah has an excellent reputation in the New York legal community and is recognized for her diversity and inclusion leadership, innovative approach and delivering...

