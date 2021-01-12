Willkie Ex-Chair And 'Senior Statesman' Nusbaum Dies At 80

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- Longtime Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP mergers and acquisitions partner and former Chairman Jack H. Nusbaum has died, the firm confirmed Tuesday. He was 80. Nusbaum, who joined Willkie in 1962 and spent 23 years as its chairman, was going on his 50th year as an active partner in the firm. Current Co-Chairman Matthew Feldman described him as "a true senior statesman" and "the consummate business lawyer." "He was a sage advisor and formidable adversary," Feldman added in a statement. Financial services firm Cowen Inc., where Nusbaum was a member of the board of directors, said in a statement that the...

