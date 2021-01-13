Fraudster Loses Appeal Against Immigration Scam Conviction

Law360, London (January 13, 2021, 3:15 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court refused on Wednesday to overturn the conviction of a member of a gang of fraudsters who ran a £13 million ($17.8 million) immigration and tax scam, rejecting challenges that the judge had failed to sum up the man's case for the jury. The Court of Appeal in London dismissed the appeal brought by Tamij Uddin, who was sentenced in 2018. He was given two years and six months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to defraud the Home Office by submitting false information in support of immigration applications between 2008 and 2013. Lawyers for Uddin argued...

