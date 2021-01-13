LSE's $27B Data Co. Takeover Gets EU Nod With Antitrust Fix

Law360, London (January 13, 2021, 5:37 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said on Wednesday that it has given the green light to the high-profile, $27 billion acquisition by the London Stock Exchange of U.S. financial data provider Refinitiv, imposing a series of conditions to allay competition concerns. The European Union's executive arm said it has conditionally approved the plan by the London Stock Exchange Group to buy Refinitiv — but only if it sells its 99.9% stake in the Borsa Italiana Group, which runs the Italian Stock Exchange. The commission has also made other demands as it seeks to allay its antitrust concerns. "Today we can approve the proposed...

