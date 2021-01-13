Latham, Milbank Guide Talkspace's $1.4B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- Mental and behavioral health business Talkspace said Wednesday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Hudson in a deal valued at $1.4 billion and led by Latham & Watkins LLP and Milbank LLP. Talkspace said in a joint statement with Hudson Executive Investment Corp. that the deal provides it $250 million in cash to help fund its growth. The company said it estimates its net revenue for 2021 at $125 million, a 69% increase from 2020. "We are proud of the positive impact Talkspace has made and are excited for the next phase in the company's journey," Talkspace co-founder...

