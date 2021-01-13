PTAB Mulls Analogous Prior Art In Sanofi, Mylan Injector Case

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- An attorney for Sanofi-Aventis received some pushback Wednesday from a Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge as he argued that a prior art reference from the automotive field that Mylan asserted in its challenge to Sanofi's injector pen patent can't be used to render it invalid. The argument from Fish & Richardson attorney Karl Renner came during a remote morning hearing and marks the latest development in Mylan's challenges to Sanofi's injection pen patents as Mylan has sought to market its own generics. At the heart of Wednesday's hearing was whether an earlier patent that Mylan asserted relates to the problem...

