Ex-MetLife Atty Joins Insurer AXA XL As General Counsel

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Connecticut insurance company AXA XL has added the former senior vice president and chief counsel of MetLife Inc., who handled all litigation and employment law matters for the insurer, to be its general counsel in New York. Pamela Rosado officially starts as general counsel on Feb. 8 and will be replacing interim general counsel Anthony Recine, who will resume his position as global head of litigation for AXA Group. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Rosado, who has previously worked for other AXA affiliates. Rosado told Law360 in a statement on Thursday that she will be handling AXA XL's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS