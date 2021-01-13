Apple Can't Register 'Smart Keyboard' As Trademark

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 2:06 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board said Tuesday that Apple could not register "Smart Keyboard" as a trademark, ruling it a generic term for a technologically advanced keyboard. The board rejected a range of arguments from Apple about why the term could be treated as a trademark for the company's brand of keyboards, ruling instead that consumers see it as a generic name for a type of product. Apple pointed to the popularity of its branded product — a foldable keyboard for the iPad — but the board said that "no amount of evidence can transform a generic term into a...

