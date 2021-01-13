ABA Cautions Attys Against Reacting To Online Criticism

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 2:18 PM EST) -- Attorneys must adhere to client representation and confidentiality obligations when responding to online criticism and should consider refraining from such discourse altogether, the American Bar Association said in a new ethics opinion Wednesday. The opinion, published by the ABA's Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility, comes as social media become ubiquitous in the legal profession and as more lawyers engage with the public on platforms like Twitter. The committee did not cite specific examples but noted that a number of states have analyzed issues tied to attorneys and online criticism they receive from clients, opposing parties and others. The panel...

