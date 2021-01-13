Fed. Circ. Shuts Clerk's Office As DC Braces For Unrest

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which sits across the street from the White House, said Wednesday that it will close its clerk's office through Inauguration Day as law enforcement ramps up security after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. The Federal Circuit, which has been mostly closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, said its clerk's office will not be able to receive paper filings, mail or night box submissions from noon on Wednesday through Jan. 20 "due to conditions in the vicinity of the National Courts Building" as security is increased...

