OCC's Brooks To Step Down As Top National Bank Regulator

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:25 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday that Brian Brooks is stepping down as acting head of the agency, bringing to a close the brief, but active, tenure of the former cryptocurrency executive-turned-bank regulator just days before the end of the Trump administration. The OCC announced that Brooks, who has served as acting comptroller for the past eight months, will make his exit on Thursday and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Blake Paulson, the agency's chief operating officer. In a statement, Brooks, who was chief legal officer for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. before joining the...

