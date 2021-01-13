Changes To Pa. Appellate Judge Elections Narrowly Advance

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- A narrow majority of the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to advance a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would have judges on three appellate courts elected by geographic districts instead of running statewide. The 13-12 vote, with Republican Reps. Natalie Mihalek of Washington County and Todd Stephens of Montgomery County joining the committee's Democrats in opposition, moves a bill to the full House of Representatives that would call for the legislature to divide the state into geographic districts for the Commonwealth, Superior and Supreme courts, with judges living in and elected by voters in their districts to serve...

