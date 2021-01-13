MoFo Handing Out Pair Of Bonuses To Associates

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP is reportedly offering U.S. associates bonuses of up to $140,000 for their work during 2020, joining a group of BigLaw firms that are handing out special bonuses in addition to annual end-of-year monetary rewards. The firm said Tuesday that its end-of-year bonuses would range from $15,000 for first-year associates to $100,000 to attorneys who have been with the firm since 2013 or earlier, according to a memo obtained by industry blog Above The Law. The bonuses, which will be paid out on Feb. 12, match the scale set by Baker McKenzie in November and adopted by several...

