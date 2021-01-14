A Lawyer's Guide To Setting Well-Being Goals In 2021

By Krista Larson

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) --Many of us, to say the least, eagerly anticipated the start of 2021, signaling as it does both the end of a difficult year and the hope and promise of something better in the days to come.While engaging in making New Year's resolutions may seem more meaningful — or perhaps daunting — given the momentous events of 2020, it is especially important to set inspiring yet realistic goals this year when identifying what we hope to accomplish by Dec. 31.Doing so may be especially critical for lawyers who, while working in a still-strange environment at home, continue to face urgent requests for advice from clients dealing with the ever-changing government and regulatory requirements due to the pandemic. Clients may also be demanding help as they anticipate new laws and government policies stemming from a change in administration in the White House and shifting control of Congress.All of these requests, of course, will seem urgent. In the face of that, lawyers will have to develop ways of coping with the demands, while retaining their ability to think clearly and attend to all the other needs in their lives. To be successful, the resolutions we choose must be impactful yet realistic.In that spirit, here are a few practical and evidence-based resolutions and tips for the coming months. Consider following the monthly cadence but know that any time is a good time to invest in your well-being.Many of us start the year with a sincere commitment to physical fitness, but over time, the motivation seems to fade. Perhaps it helps to know that physical activity happens to be as good for our minds as it is for our bodies.Some research indicates that regular cardio exercise can be effective in treating depression — something lawyers are shown to struggle with at disproportionate rates — reducing anxiety and increasing resilience.[1]In addition to these and other feel-good benefits, the mind-body connection promotes positive occupational well-being outcomes that are especially relevant to lawyers. The most important tool for practicing law is, arguably, the mind, and one of the surest ways to ensure your mind remains sharp is to move the body regularly and often.While many of us are in lockdown during the pandemic and may find it hard to stay motivated on our own, workouts do not have to happen in solitude. Instead, streaming a virtual group fitness class or participating in a step challenge to get moving in 2021 might be good options.Lawyers are probably better aware than most of the fact that sustained levels of high stress can be detrimental to well-being. What might be surprising, however, is that a robust and growing body of research shows that not all stress is bad, and, in fact, some stress actually can be helpful, even necessary, for success and achievement.[2]For example, the moderate stress our bodies experience in preparation for a challenge, like a trial or filing, can be good for us. It not only increases the likelihood of better performance by kicking our brain into gear, but also helps us experience more positive health outcomes like increased focus and energy.Instead of trying to reduce or avoid moderate stress, we should leverage the benefits of a more strategic stress mindset in the face of the next challenge — think of stress as your body preparing you to rise to the challenge.Research shows that doing so helps us perform better, including when the time comes to close that big deal you've been working on — perhaps at the exact same moment your young one runs into the room with a homework question while your dog is also barking to be let out, to use a real example I heard recently — and enables more positive physical health outcomes.Lawyers are trained skeptics, but it doesn't — and shouldn't — have to be all skepticism and cynicism all the time. Gratitude is an exceptionally potent and long-lasting positive emotion. Its expression, which can often easily be made in ways that don't have to take up a lot of billable time, can contribute to resilience and even relaxation.In the last year, many of us have relied on the support of others, and it turns out expressions of gratitude have a positive impact on both the giver and the receiver. Law firms can even facilitate easy ways for lawyers and staff members to express gratitude to each other.For example, my firm established a gratitude-card exchange program in our offices in 2019, and continued the program last year through an online application for sending virtual cards during the pandemic. We exchanged a remarkable 2,600 virtual thank-you cards in 2020. Say thank you and be healthy!Lawyers, given the nature of their vocation, tend to be a perfectionistic bunch. The inability to know when good can be good enough can hinder well-being, however. Instead, work on becoming what some social scientists call an optimalist.Where perfectionists might get stuck on their quest toward flawlessness, optimalists find ways to adapt and, in the process, become more resilient, rather than paralyzed, in the face of challenge.Especially in the current context, it is important to realize that no response to the pandemic will be perfect. This is not to say we should not strive for the best, but sometimes good enough will have to do, and we need to develop the insight to realize when we have gotten to that point.Simply put, the practice of mindfulness is an act of noticing our current experience. During Mental Health Awareness Month, we should all consider incorporating mindfulness into our daily routines by tapping into the power of the breath, one of our most easily accessed and foundational emotional well-being tools.Start with the 4-7-8 breathing technique: Breathe in through the nose for a count of four, hold the breath for a count of seven, and exhale through the mouth for eight. Breathing exercises such as this are shown to effectively engage the parasympathetic nervous system — the body's brake pedal — and promote increased oxygen intake.[3]Try it out before your next high-intensity work task — whether it be leading a business development presentation or responding to a challenging email — and notice how it can help you be more focused and in control.If nothing else, 2020 demonstrated how connected our well-being is to that of our communities where we live and work. And while many of us have had to make concessions in the last year, studies tell us that people who actively give of themselves in small and large ways tend to be healthier and happier.In an industry that is all about relationships and service, this strategy is especially salient. Explore options for pro bono work and community service, as such efforts will pay off for both the givers and the community. We can make and feel a difference.Character strengths — traits like bravery, leadership, creativity and humility — define what is best in us, and allow us to get things done in much more productive and efficient ways. When we are working on tasks that come naturally, we will spend less of our limited energy to accomplish the work.The opposite is true for less natural tasks. The key is to leverage strengths intentionally to allow us to be more engaged and effective in all areas of life. When using character strengths to solve challenges, chances for success improve, and achieving it requires less effort.For example, those who have creativity as a character strength can use that to achieve more resiliency and success when dealing with a challenging client matter by searching for creative solutions.So, how do we identify our signature strengths? The answer might lie in thinking back on previous feedback from others.We should think about what contributions won the most appreciation, or those times when others said we showed talent. We should also look inward to identify what talents we see in ourselves.Sometimes free online assessments might be useful. Finding our innate talents allows us to apply them in ways that make us more productive, effective and resilient.Rest and sleep are biological necessities, but we all know that getting the medically recommended six to eight hours of sleep every night is sometimes impossible. Kids, pets, work commitments and worries all contribute to the list of possible interruptions of our slumber. Given that reality, it is critical we rest throughout the day as much as we can — a little bit of down time can go a long way.Taking time off work to refresh and rejuvenate is also imperative. We might feel less motivated to burn vacation days if travel is still limited by health restrictions, but I hope we don't let this stop us.Staycations have value; they allow us uninterrupted time with family members, and give us an opportunity to work on hobbies, or just go for a socially distanced hike. Even if just for an extra-long weekend, we should put our laptops in the drawer and take some time to rest.We are not all natural optimists. In fact, the nature of legal work often necessitates a level of cynicism or at least pessimism, meaning lawyers might be missing out on all of the great benefits optimists enjoy, such as having better health habits, stronger immune systems, and greater professional achievement.[4]The good news here is that even the most innately pessimistic among us can learn optimism, starting with the three P's of explanatory style, a method of defining negative experiences: pervasiveness, personalization and permanence.If we approach a negative occurrence or outcome with a mindset that the consequences are likely not pervasive, not personal to us, and not permanent, we can manifest a more optimistic, helpful and healthy view of life's many challenges and opportunities.The nature of working in the legal industry is such that there will always be something new to learn, and it's actually possible to prime your brain to pick up on this new knowledge. To possess a growth mindset means believing we have the ability to learn, grow and become smarter. It is the opposite of a fixed mindset, in which we believe we can learn but cannot change our basic level of intelligence.Research shows people with a growth mindset tend to achieve more, both academically and professionally.[5] This effect shows up in our brain, too.When we approach a challenge with a growth mindset, we think, "I don't know yet," instead of, "I don't know." This triggers our brains to become more active, allowing us to learn and achieve more. That is what we call "the power of yet."In a fixed-mindset condition, our brains operate with less intensity and do not grow and change in response to the effort. I often coach people seeking to improve their growth mindset to create simple reminders for themselves about this power, like a sticky note on their computer monitor that just says "yet."One might try thinking, "I don't know yet" during an everyday task, like brushing teeth. These little nudges can help us build up this resiliency habit over time.Intellectual well-being involves the ability to take on new and different perspectives. Focusing on our developmental goals, being actively engaged in our workplaces, and taking ownership of our careers can help us thrive at work.Workplace programs — like those on personal finance or other topics of interest to you — can enrich our personal as well as professional lives. We should all consider whether there are skills we can either learn or teach at our workplaces. Challenge yourself to learn about a new industry or legal culture and consider how those insights might apply to your practice.As 2021 ends, we should remember that while there are many ways to set goals to positively impact your well-being, not all resolutions are equal. Consider applying the SMART goals framework — which I define as setting goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.First, set specific goals, ones that stand a chance of completion. For example, set the goal, "I want to be more mindful through meditation," rather than the vague objective, "I want to improve my mental health."Next, make sure the goals are measurable so they can be tracked to determine progress and success, which will fuel their continued pursuit. I also advise practically assessing how achievable the goals are, as well as their relevance compared to your other goals.Lastly, we should examine whether these goals are time-bound, meaning they can be completed in the time allotted. Krista Larson is director of employee well-being at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.[1] Ratey, M.D., John J., Spark. Boston, Little, Brown and Company. Jan. 10, 2008.[2] McGonigal, Ph.D., Kelly. The Upside of Stress. New York City, Avery, May 5, 2015.[3] Muscara, Corey. Stop Missing Your Life: How to be Deeply Present in an Un-Present World. Boston, Da Capo Lifelong Books. Dec. 31, 2019.[4] Seligman, Martin. Learned Optimism. Milsons Point, Random House Australia. 1990.[5] Dweck Ph.D., Carol S., Mindset. New York City, Random House. Feb. 28, 2006.

