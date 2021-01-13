Recall Of Tainted Pet Food Expands As Deaths Rise

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- An Indiana pet food company is expanding a voluntary recall of dog and cat food products made in its Oklahoma facility, following reports that more than 70 pets have died after eating the food. In an announcement Monday, Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. said the recall originally started on Dec. 30 targeting certain lots of food made at its Chickasha, Oklahoma, facility. It will now include all foods from the facility that will expire on or before July 9, 2022. According to the company's statement, the food lots have the Chickasha facility's unique identifier, which is present in the product's date code...

