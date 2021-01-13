Infosys Sees Women As 'Tokens,' Ex-Workers Tell EEOC

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- Infosys was slapped with a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge Wednesday claiming the information technology giant favors Indian and male employees over other workers and marginalizes women, according to four women who say they were pushed out or fired for complaining about bias. In a supplement to the charge the women's attorney said they filed in the EEOC's New York district office Wednesday, they allege Infosys maintains a sexist culture that uses American female employees as "tokens." While Infosys' website says it wants a discrimination-free workplace and its decisions are based on fair criteria, that doesn't reflect the day-to-day realities...

