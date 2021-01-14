NYC Sues Insurer For Coverage In Workers' Asbestos Suits

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- New York City asked a state court to compel an insurance company to defend it in two personal injury lawsuits stemming from alleged asbestos contamination at a Brooklyn courthouse, court documents show. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, the city said Pennsylvania-based Harleysville Insurance Company had a contractual obligation to defend it in the civil actions where two employees alleged they were harmed by toxic fumes released during the installation of a new carpet inside a judge's chamber in 2013. In its complaint, the city said a contractor hired for the job at the 360...

