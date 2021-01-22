Breaking IP Barriers: Q&A With Finnegan's Mareesa Frederick

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 12:12 PM EST) -- Finnegan partner Mareesa A. Frederick has made it her mission to increase the number of Black women in STEM and then show them patent law is a career option, whether she's judging science fairs or teaching at a historically Black university. Mareesa A. Frederick Growing up, Frederick said she was lucky enough to have Black female peers who pursued science, and she wants to make that reality a broader experience. After all, law firms can't recruit diverse attorneys with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics if those candidates don't exist. Frederick has a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center,...

