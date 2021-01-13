Tom Girardi's Brother Says Celeb Atty Mentally 'Incompetent'

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 11:27 PM EST) -- The brother of Tom Girardi said Wednesday that the celebrity attorney is "incompetent and unable to act for himself," telling a California bankruptcy court that he should be appointed his 81-year-old brother's guardian so he can assist with his mounting legal woes. Robert Girardi, a Southern California dentist, detailed his brother's purportedly worsening mental state in a motion lodged in Tom Girardi's Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. Robert Girardi asked the court to appoint him guardian ad litem and to push back the deadlines for his brother to respond to the involuntary Chapter 7 petition filed by several creditors last month....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS