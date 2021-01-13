Fed. Circ. To Keep Sensitive Docs Offline After Data Breach

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit announced Wednesday that it will require highly sensitive material to be filed via paper copy following the discovery last week that the global SolarWinds software data breach also compromised the federal courts' case management system. U.S. Circuit Chief Judge Sharon Prost issued an order announcing the new procedures for highly sensitive material, including the filing of confidential and nonconfidential versions of the Certificate for Highly Sensitive Document Protection and its associated documents. "Only the nonconfidential version is filed electronically," she said. "The confidential version of the Certificate must be filed in paper with the proposed highly sensitive document...

