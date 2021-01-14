Stock Tip Site Raging Bull Denies FTC's Fraud Accusations

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- The subscription-based stock trade advice website Raging Bull is staunchly denying claims from the Federal Trade Commission that its stock experts are actually market losers who have defrauded their customers out of $137 million. The company asked a Maryland federal judge on Wednesday not to enter a preliminary injunction that would effectively shutter its operations while the FTC prosecutes its civil lawsuit accusing Raging Bull of making false or unsubstantiated earnings claims, misrepresenting its services and violating the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act. Raging Bull contends that the FTC's false advertising claims are based on a "deeply flawed" analysis of the...

