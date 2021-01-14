Law360's The Term: In The Thick Of It

This Week
S2, E13: In The Thick Of It
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
This episode, the team presses rewind on a busy week of oral arguments, cert grants and late-night orders. Jimmy and Natalie talk about Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.'s potential role in a second Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, and how Justice Roberts and some of his colleagues have already received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
"The Office of the Attending Physician has made arrangements for all of the Justices to receive the vaccine. Some have already received both doses (including the Chief Justice)," the Supreme Court told Law360 in a statement, confirming reporting by CNN and SCOTUSblog.
Natalie discusses the Supreme Court's Tuesday night order reinstating rules requiring patients to visit clinics to obtain abortion-inducing medication, and why the liberal justices would have denied the Trump administration's request to keep those rules in place during the pandemic.
Next, Jimmy recaps the week in oral arguments, from Tuesday's hearing in a First Amendment lawsuit brought by former Georgia college students — with a surprise name-drop of Taylor Swift — to Wednesday's arguments about the Federal Trade Commission's power to seek restitution in certain cases.
Finally, Natalie looks further down the court's docket after the Supreme Court agreed to hear a novel First Amendment challenge to a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose their donors.
More information about the show can be found here. You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play and iHeartRadio. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.