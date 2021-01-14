Ex-Carillion Directors Face Gov't Fight Over Potential Ban

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 1:29 PM GMT) -- A government agency said on Thursday that it has begun legal proceedings to ban eight former directors of Carillion PLC for up to 15 years on the grounds that their conduct at the outsourcing giant makes them unfit to hold board positions. Carillion had been one of Britain's biggest construction and outsourcing businesses but collapsed with £1.5 billion ($2 billion) of debt. (Daniel Sorabji, AFP via Getty) The Insolvency Service said it has launched legal action against the ex-directors three years after the company was wound up by the court in January 2018. Carillion, once one of Britain's biggest construction and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS