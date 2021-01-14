Regulators Approve Lloyd's Insurance-Linked Securities Fund

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 12:42 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London said on Thursday that it has been given the green light by U.K. regulators to boost the insurance-linked securities market with a new fund that its members can use to invest their money. The 330-year-old specialty insurance market said it has set up an Insurance Special Purpose Vehicle, known as an ISPV, that financial institutions use to issue insurance-linked securities. It said the move is part of its so-called Future At Lloyd's strategy to boost technological innovation and cut inefficiency as it seeks to ensure the market remains competitive. Lloyd's has sponsored the creation of an independently owned...

