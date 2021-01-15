Over-Regulation Can Slow Risk Response, EU Insurers Warn

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 2:22 PM GMT) -- Regulators should not impose excessive regulation on what they expect businesses to disclose about risks presented by climate change because this could hinder their response to new threats, an insurance trade body has warned. Insurance Europe has published its response to a public consultation by the International Association of Insurance Supervisors about the assessment of risks linked to the climate change crisis. "Care must be taken to ensure that supervision does not discourage or prevent rapid and innovative developments in the private sector to address new risks and changes in the business and risk environment," Insurance Europe said on Thursday....

