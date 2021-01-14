Suspected Gang Leaders Held In €8M German Fuel Tax Scam

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 4:39 PM GMT) -- Two alleged leaders of a criminal network that cheated the German government out of nearly €8 million ($9.6 million) in a fuel sales tax scam have been arrested in Austria and Poland, law enforcers said on Thursday. The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, which coordinated law enforcement efforts in 11 European countries as part of the operation, said the arrests sought by German authorities brought the "major tax swindle" to an end. The illegal operation was run from the German city of Hamburg from 2018 to 20120. The two suspects, who have not been identified, were arrested on tax...

