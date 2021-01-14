Trader Faces Extradition To Belgium In Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 5:35 PM GMT) -- A court in London ordered the extradition on Thursday of a trader to Belgium, where he is wanted over his role in an alleged €22.7 million ($27.6 million) tax refund fraud known as cum-ex. The trader, who appeared before Westminster magistrates, would become the first to be extradited from Britain in the European fraud investigation. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Guenther Klar, who can appeal the decision, would become the first trader to be extradited from the U.K. in the widening European investigation into cum-ex, an elaborate dividend trading strategy that has allegedly cost the bloc's treasuries tens of billions of euros in...

