Germany Fines Manhole Makers €6M For Price-Fixing

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 2:10 PM GMT) -- Germany's competition watchdog said Thursday it has fined two manufacturers €6 million ($7.3 million) for fixing prices after a whistleblower lifted the lid on their plans to carve up major contracts between themselves for manholes and drain covers. The country's Bundeskartellamt, or Federal Cartel Office, hit the suppliers for cartel violations stemming from antitrust breaches in 2018. The companies exploited their positions as two of Germany's top manhole manufacturers to fix prices and reduce rebates, the agency said. Andreas Mundt, the cartel office's president, said the conduct was uncovered as a result of the agency's anonymous whistleblower system. "The two leading German...

