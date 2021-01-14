A Look At Delaware Gov. Carney's Latest Judicial Nominees

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- A judge who worked for decades at Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP and a public defender who focuses on felony trial defenses have been nominated by Delaware Gov. John Carney to serve as judges in the state. Carney on Wednesday announced his intention to nominate Sussex County Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz as a resident judge and Robert Robinson to fill the slot that would be vacated by Judge Karsnitz's elevation. The Delaware Senate would need to confirm the nominations. "Both … have the knowledge, experience and commitment to legal service to serve Delaware well in these positions," said Carney...

