Assistant US Attorney Joins Carlton Fields In Miami

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields said Thursday that a former assistant U.S. attorney had joined its office in Miami as of counsel, adding deep prosecutorial experience to its white collar crime and government investigations practice. Vanessa Singh Johannes served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for a decade before joining Carlton Fields. During her tenure, she tried more than 25 federal jury cases to verdict. Cases she investigated and tried ranged from criminal matters such as fraud, child exploitation and homicide to civil disputes and civil rights violations. "Vanessa is known for her ability to connect with a jury,...

