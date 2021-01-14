Reed Smith Taps Partner To Lead Pittsburgh Office

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP has promoted 14-year firm veteran and partner Jason E. Hazlewood to managing partner at its headquarters in Pittsburgh, the firm has announced. The firm on Tuesday said that Hazlewood took over the leadership position from Ron Francis, who returned to his full time corporate practice after five years. Hazlewood sees the selection as recognition of his work at Reed Smith since joining in 2006. "Senior management came to me about two months ago and asked if I would serve the role," Hazlewood told Law360 on Thursday. "I'm not privy to how they came to that decision, but I like...

