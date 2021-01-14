Calif. Law School Professor Retires Amid Capitol Riot Fallout

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- John Eastman, a Chapman University law professor and attorney for President Donald Trump, is retiring from his faculty position amid fallout within the university over his appearance at a Washington, D.C., rally that preceded a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol. John Eastman, seen here testifying on Capitol Hill in 2013, has resigned from his position as a law professor at Chapman University. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) Chapman University President Daniele Struppa said in a statement late Wednesday that the school and Eastman agreed that he would immediately step down. Struppa declined to offer further comment on Eastman's exit, though noted that...

