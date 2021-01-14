3 Takeaways From Senate Insulin Pricing Probe

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- Pharmacy benefit managers have used their clout and size to reap significant payouts from insulin makers, all while prices of the diabetes treatment have skyrocketed in recent years, according to a bipartisan report from Senate lawmakers. Here, Law360 spotlights three takeaways from their investigation. Pharmacy Benefit Managers Played a Big Role Sens. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee's ranking member, publicized on Thursday the findings of a probe that started two years ago into insulin price hikes. One of the things the investigation looked into was the relationship between insulin makers...

