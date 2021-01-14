McSwain To Step Down As US Atty In Pa.'s Eastern District

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 1:36 PM EST) -- William M. McSwain on Thursday announced his resignation as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, effective Jan. 22. McSwain, previously a partner at the firm then known as Drinker Biddle & Reath, is stepping aside for a new U.S. attorney appointed by incoming President Joe Biden, as is traditional, a statement from the U.S. attorney's office said. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams will serve as acting U.S. attorney until a permanent replacement is approved by the U.S. Senate. "My overriding focus as U.S. attorney was on pursuing justice in order to protect the community," McSwain said in...

