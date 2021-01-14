Clark Hill's New Leader Officially Takes Over

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- Detroit-based Clark Hill PLC officially has a new chief executive to oversee a firm that has substantially expanded its footprint in recent years and saw its annual revenue triple during the previous decade. John Hensien, a corporate attorney and executive committee member, on Thursday took over as CEO following a yearlong transition, the firm said. Hensien replaces John Hern, who led the firm for the last 18 years. Hern will become co-chair along with Jeffrey Conn, leader of the firm's banking and finance committee, and remain on the executive panel. "I am excited to be leading Clark Hill into 2021 and...

